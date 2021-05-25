Local Listings
One Class at a Time: Whiteside Elementary teacher, Literacy Lubbock awarded $500

Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler present a check to Literacy Lubbock, the charity chosen by Pamela Moore(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whiteside Elementary teacher Pamela Moore is the final 2020-2021 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“It’s an honor and I’m so grateful to everyone involved,” Moore said. “Whoever nominated me, I feel like that they know my heart. They know that this is a passion of mine and that I’m doing the very best I can to help the children.”

Moore is in her 28th year of teaching. She’s spent 21 of those years at Lubbock ISD’s Whiteside Elementary School, most recently as a reading interventionist.

“I’m able to pull children to give that extra support in reading,” Moore said. “I’ve also been able to collaborate and plan with teachers, which has been a joy to help further the education of the students.”

One of those students is Parkir Duncan, a second grader, who told KCBD that Ms. Moore is kind.

“She teach [sic] me new words when I was struggling on them in first grade,” Duncan said. “I didn’t like reading at first, now I like it more.”

Duncan says the help has translated to his testing, which has improved.

“She’s been helping me for a long time,” Duncan said. “I just wish I could give her the biggest, best gift in the world.”

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Moore chose Literacy Lubbock, which provides free programs and resources to adults and children.

“We do GED, English as a Second Language and we have family literacy programs where we give books to children at story times,” Executive Director Julie Laughlin said. “Last year we gave away 8,291 books. It’s important to have books in the home. We’re fortunate that we get to do this.”

Moore said her love of reading began at a young age when her mother inspired her to go to the library and read to her as a child. She finds it rewarding to get to see how such an important skill can impact the life of someone else and she hopes she’s making that difference.

“If they can see that even on their worst days or mine or whatever we’ve had to endure in the past year, I feel like if they can look up to me and say, ‘You know, Ms. Moore is still here. She’s by my side.’ I’m going to support them then they know they can make it too.”

