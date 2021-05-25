Overturned travel trailer blocks Hwy. 84 in Southeast Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An overturned travel trailer is causing some traffic delays for motorists heading to Slaton from Lubbock.

The crash is on Hwy. 84 near East County Road 7200, which is just southeast of the Mr. W Fireworks building.

Officials say there are no injuries in the crash, but traffic will be an issue until the roadway is cleared.

Motorists are urged to use a different route.

