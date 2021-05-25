Permit less carry bill won’t stop people from getting gun license, LTC instructor says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The permit less carry bill, HB1927, is now on the brink of becoming law after it passed in both chambers.

Once the governor signs it into law, which he said he would, Texans could obtain a handgun without any kind of license or training.

Anyone who is banned from owning a gun, like felons, would still not be allowed to own a firearm.

In fact, this bill would increase the penalty for felons caught with a gun.

Despite the potential law, Straight Shooter owner and LTC instructor Jay Temple says law abiding citizens will continue to want training.

“This is carrying a gun every single day to defend you, your loved ones and those people around you. And that’s very serious. And education is the only way you get better at that,” Temple said.

At least 20 other states have passed permit less carry and people continue to get their license.

“Arizona was one of the first their licensing actually went up. I think part of the reason is you get the people out there that hey, I want to be a second amendment guy, bla, bla, bla, bla, bla, they start carrying around a gun going, Am I breaking the law,” Temple said.

Temple says LTC classes will help law abiding citizens follow the law, especially understanding rules on where you can carry.

“There’s going to be people out there getting felonies or doing felonious things that don’t even know that they’re doing those felonious things,” Temple said. “It is not black and white binding is a huge, wide line of gray as to where you what you can and can’t do.”

Another benefit that Texas LTC, will work in several other states.

“My license is recognized in over 30 states there’s I can go carry my gun concealed or open, I don’t have to worry about breaking the law. Certain states, we recognize their lessons they do not recognize ours so unilateral kind of agreements,” Temple said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.