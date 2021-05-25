Local Listings
Police directing traffic at major intersections after lights out

(WAVE 3 News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are directing traffic at multiple major intersections after traffic signals were reported down, Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers have been issued to Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289, 34th Street and West Loop 289, and 19th Street and Quaker Avenue.

KCBD has reached out to Lubbock Power and Light officials to get more information on a possible cause.

This is a developing story.

Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock's crime problem
