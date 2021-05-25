Local Listings
Ruidoso live horse racing starts Memorial Day weekend

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live horse racing will begin Friday, May 28 through Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino.

COVID-safe practices will still be enforced at Ruidoso Downs, including social distancing and face coverings for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Ticket and event information can be on Ruidoso Downs website here - raceruidoso.com.

