Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are some ways to prepare before the majority of Lubbock Power & Light customers will be without power before this weekend’s planned outages.

The main point is to protect any homes or business equipment when the power comes back on. Power going off may not be as much trouble.

“We don’t usually have the luxury of knowing when an outage is going to occur,” Scott Hall, managing director of IT Help Central at Texas Tech said.

The first step is to unplug before. That would include TVs, computers and other electronics.

In a workplace, backing up data is also suggested. That would include using USBs or hard drives.

Using cloud-based storage would also be ideal.

“Whether that be Microsoft’s One Drive for Business, there’s DropBox, there’s Google Drive,” Hall said. “Any of those services that are in the cloud, they are automatically backed up.”

Just in case any outages last longer than the anticipated 15-to-20-minutes, it is also suggested to fully charge any mobile devices.

To keep up with where the outages will be, head to the LP&L website and look in the ERCOT section. There is a schedule page, all customers need after that is their meter number.

“To be able to prepare for it is a large advantage of this particular maintenance,” Hall said.

Here are the full list of tips from IT Help Central:

IT Tips to prepare for this outage:

Ensure that your backups are working properly, and data can be restored if needed .

If your technology equipment is connected directly to a wall outlet , power off and physically unplug all technology, electronics, and computing equipment prior to Saturday, 5/29, so power irregularities do not damage equipment. This includes computers, monitors, copiers, printers, televisions, audiovisual equipment, etc.

If your technology equipment is connected to a power strip , with or without surge protection, power off and physically switch the power strip off.

If your technology is connected to a UPS , we recommend powering off and physically unplugging equipment from standard UPSs to be safe as there are numerous factors that affect the effectiveness of UPS-powered equipment.

If you are unable to unplug from the above locations or if it is more convenient , unplug at the equipment itself after powering off the system.

Once power is fully restored, you may plug in your equipment or make arrangements in advance for someone to power up your equipment.

Everyone is encouraged to check all their systems and equipment to make sure they restart properly.

Once computing equipment is turned back on and the network is stable , remote access to desktop systems, if pre-planned and enabled, should be possible.

Fully charge your mobile devices (phones, tablets, laptops, power bricks, etc.) prior to the switchover.

Use the to determine if/when your home will experience an electrical outage. Note: This information is only an estimate, and is subject to change based on the progress of the project. LP&L website to determine if/when your home will experience an electrical outage., and is subject to change based on the progress of the project.

Please monitor communications from local media for the latest information. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the impact to IT equipment, please contact your local IT expert or an area IT consultant. Some area IT consultants are listed online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu under “Additional Resources.”

