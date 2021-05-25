Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Wolfforth man arrested, charged with impersonating a public servant

Jesse Dedmon Taylor, 51, of Wolfforth was arrested and charged with impersonating a public...
Jesse Dedmon Taylor, 51, of Wolfforth was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant. He is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday, May 22, after he claimed to be associated with the Wolfforth and Houston Fire Departments.

Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.(Provided by Wolfforth Fire & EMS)

On Monday, May 24, 51-year-old Jesse Dedmon Taylor of Wolfforth, was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department and charged with impersonating a public servant. He is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Officials say he showed up at University Medical Center claiming to be a “hose man” who had left some equipment at the hospital, tried to gain entry to the emergency room using some kind of ID, and tried to examine the records of a 13-year-old patient. Then he tried to gain access to Covenant Hospital on Saturday. None of these attempts were successful.

The warning says he loaded his pickup bed, a 2017 White Dodge, with backboards from UMC.

Wolfforth and Lubbock police are aware of the situation and say this is a long-term pattern for Taylor. If you have any information relevant to this case, please contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Wolfforth Fire reminded the public: This man is not associated with our service in anyway. A Wolfforth Fire & EMS employee will never ask for medical/personal information or medical supplies. Do not provide this information!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater...
SWAT, Sheriff’s Office called to home north of Shallowater after reports of stabbing
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

Buffalo Springs Lake rising water level
Docks and shores disappearing as water levels rise at Buffalo Springs Lake
Joyland will be closed Wednesday, March 17, due to extremely high winds and cool wind chills.
Joyland closed until June 5 due to flooding
KCBD News at Noon
KCBD News at Noon
State Representative Brooks Landgraf with Joanna Leyva, the mother of Leilah Hernandez.
Governor Abbott signs Leilah Hernandez Act into law