Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - A 27-year-old woman has been charged with capital murder after a 3-year-old was found dead in a Snyder apartment on May 18, 2021.

The woman, identified as Caitlin Tucker, and the toddler, identified as James Russell, were reported to be unconscious in the apartment just after 9:30 a.m. that day. When police arrived, the child was deceased.

Police say just after 9:30 a.m., Snyder Police and Scurry County EMS were called to the Western Crest Apartments about a child and a woman being found unconscious.

When they arrived, they found the child was deceased. The woman was taken to Cogdell Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was then taken to an area hospital for a higher level of care.

The three year old was brought to Lubbock for an autopsy.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for Tucker. There is no word if she is still hospitalized at this time.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

