Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

More money allocated after Citizens Tower flood, this week’s rain floods out some areas, legislative session near finish line
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock City Council approved a budget of $2.8 million to repair Citizens Tower and the Utilities Customer Service Center.

What will the weather be like today?

Recent heavy rain caused water levels at Buffalo Springs lake to rise about 18 inches.

Monday’s storms also caused flooding at Joyland Amusement Park.

There are five days left in the Texas legislative session.

The Washington Post reports a special grand jury convened to hear evidence against President Donald Trump and his organization.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

