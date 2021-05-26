Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock City Council approved a budget of $2.8 million to repair Citizens Tower and the Utilities Customer Service Center.

Both buildings were damaged in a March flood.

Recent heavy rain caused water levels at Buffalo Springs lake to rise about 18 inches.

Some docks and roads are underwater and will remain closed until the water goes down.

Monday’s storms also caused flooding at Joyland Amusement Park.

At least three feet of water damaged equipement and concessions.

The park will remain closed for repairs until June 5.

There are five days left in the Texas legislative session.

Lawmakers in the House worked to try and pass more than 120 bills throughout Tuesday.

A top Republican priority, dealing with transgender high school athletes, will not move on.

The Washington Post reports a special grand jury convened to hear evidence against President Donald Trump and his organization.

The former president and his company are accused of tax fraud and falsifying business records.

President Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

