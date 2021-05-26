Local Listings
INVESTIGATES: City Council approves $2.8m for flood repairs

By Blair Sabol
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It looks like it may cost millions to repair Citizens Tower and the Utilities Customer Service Center building across the street.

Both sustained significant damage from a flood back in March.

Earlier this month, KCBD Investigates reported that costs had already reached more than $460,000 dollars.

On Tuesday, City Council approved a resolution setting aside $2.8 million dollars for repairs.

The money comes directly from the city’s general fund and more than doubles the current facility management budget from $3.6 million to $6.5 million.

The measure includes a $1.7 million new contract with Lee Lewis Construction.

An itemized list from the company shows minor demolition, rough carpentry, paint, plumbing and more repairs will be covered by that cost and completed in the next 6 months.

However that only covers a portion of what the council has set aside for flood repairs.

It still remains unclear at this point if any of the costs associated with the flooding will be covered by insurance and how much taxpayers may be on the hook.

