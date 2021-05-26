Local Listings
Lubbock police to get new headquarters after decades in their old building

police hq
By Camelia Juarez
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police will soon get a new headquarters, after city council approved the construction contract Tuesday night.

Construction is set to begin in the next few months. The building will be located downtown next to the new Citizens Tower parking garage.

It’s expected to house offices for leadership, such as administrators, investigators and SWAT.

Mayor Dan Pope said the new project is part of the larger public safety initiative to increase community policing by decentralizing officers.

“So you can move the patrol divisions out into these three substations, and then the folks that are left over downtown, your administrative leadership, your detectives that handle all the different areas that we and the folks that support them, will all be downtown in a headquarters,” Pope said.

City leaders said it’s been decades since the last update to police headquarters.

“I can’t even remember when that building was built, but it’s long outlived its life, all long outlived its useful life. It has some structural issues, and it’s way overdue to provide our law enforcement with the crew, the proper facilities to do their job,” Councilman Massengale said.

The mayor said the modernized building is designed with law enforcement in mind.

“It’s got-- a local architect is the lead on this, but they also have architects that work, specifically in these kinds of facilities around the country. They’re designed to make certain that we’re including the very best process design for law enforcement,” Pope said.

Councilman Massengale says funding for this $15 million building will not raise taxes since it was budgeted last year.

“Altogether, the public safety improvements project was a $60 million project. It was originally budgeted to be a 3.3 cent tax increase, it ended up only having to be a two cent tax increase,” Massengale said.

