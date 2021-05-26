Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Memorial Day gas prices highest since 2014

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrating the unofficial start of summer is going to cost more this year if your plans include a road trip.

The national average for the price of gas is just over $3 per gallon. The U.S. hasn’t seen prices this high since 2014. It’s also an increase of more than $1 per gallon from the week preceding Memorial Day last year.

At least some of the price increase is left over the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline earlier this month. While that supply pipe is back in full operation, some gas stores in the Southeast aren’t fully stocked yet.

The global price of oil is also up significantly from last year. Oil futures closed at $63.58 at the end of trading Friday. At one point last year, prices entered negative territory as producers struggled to find storage for their excess supplies.

The American Automobile Association expects 37 million Americans will travel on Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Springs Lake rising water level
Docks and shores disappearing as water levels rise at Buffalo Springs Lake
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
3,300 without power, LP&L working to repair equipment
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment
12 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
Jesse Dedmon Taylor, 51, of Wolfforth was arrested and charged with impersonating a public...
Wolfforth man arrested, charged with impersonating a public servant

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 26
More heat, few storms today
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to "Fast & Furious 9"...
Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Estela Lazo stands for a portrait with her two children, late Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in...
Many wait uneasily as Biden unwinds key Trump asylum policy