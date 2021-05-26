More heat and a few storms today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From a weather perspective a very interesting end to May, including the Memorial Day Weekend. You may notice some changes in my forecast. These are the result of incorporating updated information. After some heat today and tomorrow, I am trending temperatures down and storm chances up.

Today, like yesterday, will be partly cloudy, breezy, very humid, and very warm. Highs mostly will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Like yesterday, isolated thunderstorms will dot the South Plains area late this afternoon and evening.

Because the storms will be isolated most of us will not experience rain or a storm. However, where there is a storm there is a slight risk of severe weather. The main threats are large hail, strong wind, and flooding rain.

Most storms that may develop are likely to diminish quickly after sunset.

The pattern repeats tomorrow, with isolated storms likely late in the afternoon and evening.

There is, however, a change tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) currently highlighting the northeastern KCBD viewing area with an Enhanced risk of severe weather. While a Slight risk is the second of the five levels the SPC uses, Enhanced is the third of the five.

It also will be humid and hot Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Storm and rain chances increase slightly Friday, then drop back to about 20 percent Saturday before increasing Sunday and Monday.

Scattered storms, some likely severe with locally heavy rain, are expected Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Memorial Day is shaping up to be seasonably cool with highs in the 70s, about 10 to 15 degrees below the average for the date. It’s shaping up to be mostly cloudy. It’s shaping up to be an active weather day with scattered storms looking more likely.

Lubbock Climatology

87° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s the average for the date. The May 25 record high is 102° (set in 2012 and tied in 2017).

66° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s May 26 average low is 61° and the high 88°. The record low for the date is 43° (set in 1950) and the record high 102° (set in 2018).

A trace of precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for May so far is 3.95″. That’s 1.86″ above average through May 25. The year-to-date total is 7.70″, which is 1.88″ above average through May 25.

Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:49 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:40 AM CDT.

Rain Totals

Tuesday’s storms were few and far between but there was measurable rain. Totals (in inches, from the TTU Mesonet) for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 Wednesday morning:

0.72 Gail

0.37 Jayton

0.31 Knox City

0.22 Snyder SSW

0.16 Fluvanna

0.08 Aspermont

0.08 White River Lake

0.06 Memphis

0.06 Spur

0.04 Lake Alan Henry

0.02 Snyder

0.01 Abernathy

0.01 Childress

0.01 Dimmitt

0.01 Friona

0.01 Graham

0.01 Happy

0.01 Morton

0.01 Muleshoe

0.01 O’Donnell

0.01 Slaton

0.01 Tahoka

0.01 Tulia

