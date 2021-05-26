Police searching for missing Lubbock woman

Local Listings
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old Lubbock woman. Alicia Rodriguez, who also uses the name Alicia Castillo, was last seen on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Stripes Convenience Store at 81st and I-27 around 5 a.m.

Lubbock Police say Alicia is listed as a missing person, but no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts or her recent activities can call Det. Jesse Akins at 806-775-2815 or if she is seen, please call 911.

This case is being investigated and updates are expected.

