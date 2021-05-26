Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Severe storms possible Wednesday night

Severe weather outlook for May 26, 2021
Severe weather outlook for May 26, 2021(NOAA)
By John Robison
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong storms are possible through the evening over the South Plains. The primary threats will continue to be large hail and high winds with very heavy rainfall. There is a slightly better potential for tornadoes in the panhandle and northeastern communities.

Storms will diminish towards midnight and tomorrow will be much like today with very warm afternoon temperatures and a continuing chance of storms, some severe.

The outlook for Memorial weekend continues to show severe storm potential through the holiday and into next week.

If you’re planning a trip or outdoor activities have our KCBD First Alert weather app on your electronic device for this weekend.

There will be some changes in the afternoon temperatures for the region. A cold front will knock the afternoon temps back to the 70s by Friday and they will remain mild through the middle of next week. Daytime highs could dip to the 60s with rain and plenty of clouds by Tuesday of next week.

Tomorrow will still be hot and humid with highs from near 90 degrees to the low 90s in the southern South Plains.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Springs Lake rising water level
Docks and shores disappearing as water levels rise at Buffalo Springs Lake
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
Tuesday power outage reported in Lubbock
12 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
Jesse Dedmon Taylor, 51, of Wolfforth was arrested and charged with impersonating a public...
Wolfforth man arrested, charged with impersonating a public servant

Latest News

(Lubbock, Tx) Jesus Martinez beats cancer while coaching little league team
Lubbock little league coach beats cancer while coaching team
City of Lubbock Offices to be Closed Monday in Observance of Memorial Day
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman