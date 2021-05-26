Severe storms possible Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong storms are possible through the evening over the South Plains. The primary threats will continue to be large hail and high winds with very heavy rainfall. There is a slightly better potential for tornadoes in the panhandle and northeastern communities.

Storms will diminish towards midnight and tomorrow will be much like today with very warm afternoon temperatures and a continuing chance of storms, some severe.

The outlook for Memorial weekend continues to show severe storm potential through the holiday and into next week.

If you’re planning a trip or outdoor activities have our KCBD First Alert weather app on your electronic device for this weekend.

There will be some changes in the afternoon temperatures for the region. A cold front will knock the afternoon temps back to the 70s by Friday and they will remain mild through the middle of next week. Daytime highs could dip to the 60s with rain and plenty of clouds by Tuesday of next week.

Tomorrow will still be hot and humid with highs from near 90 degrees to the low 90s in the southern South Plains.

