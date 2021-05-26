WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting a COVID-19 news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community Wednesday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is 49,276: 131 active, 48,416 listed as recovered, and 729 total deaths. As of May 23, 2021, the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 3.31%.

KCBD will livestream the news conference on the KCBD app and Facebook live.

