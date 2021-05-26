Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

By Harrison Roberts
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting a COVID-19 news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community Wednesday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is 49,276: 131 active, 48,416 listed as recovered, and 729 total deaths. As of May 23, 2021, the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 3.31%.

KCBD will livestream the news conference on the KCBD app and Facebook live.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Springs Lake rising water level
Docks and shores disappearing as water levels rise at Buffalo Springs Lake
Lubbock Power & Light logo (Source: LP&L Twitter)
Tuesday power outage reported in Lubbock
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment
12 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
Jesse Dedmon Taylor, 51, of Wolfforth was arrested and charged with impersonating a public...
Wolfforth man arrested, charged with impersonating a public servant

Latest News

Big and Rich are headed to the Hub City to headline the Frenship Foundation for Leadership’s...
Big and Rich to headline the Frenship Foundation for Leadership benefit concert
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference 05/26/2021
State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, asks a question during session on the House floor. Credit:
Multiple Senate GOP priorities fail in Texas House after last-ditch effort by Democrats to run out the clock
KCBD Daybreak Today - May 26
KCBD Daybreak Today - May 26