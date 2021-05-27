Amarillo police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Lyricc Graves was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Austin Middle School.
She is five-foot-five-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Police said she was wearing a white t-shirt, pink panda shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
