Amarillo police search for missing 12-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Lyricc Graves was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Austin Middle School.

She is five-foot-five-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Police said she was wearing a white t-shirt, pink panda shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

