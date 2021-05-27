Big 12 Baseball Championship Session Five Postponed Until Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to inclement weather expected in the Oklahoma City area, Session 5 of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship has been postponed.

Tickets for Session 5, including the Red Raiders’ game with TCU, will be valid for the rescheduled session on Friday, May 28.

Officials say there is no need to exchange tickets.

The Big 12 says a full schedule for Friday will be announced, Thursday evening. Follow Big12Sports.com and the Big 12 on social media for the latest updates.

Due to inclement weather Thursday evening in OKC, today’s game against TCU has been postponed until Friday.



— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) May 27, 2021

