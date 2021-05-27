Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Big 12 Baseball Championship Session Five Postponed Until Friday

Red Raider Head Baseball Coach Tim Tadlock
Red Raider Head Baseball Coach Tim Tadlock(Devin Ward, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to inclement weather expected in the Oklahoma City area, Session 5 of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship has been postponed.

Tickets for Session 5, including the Red Raiders’ game with TCU, will be valid for the rescheduled session on Friday, May 28.

Officials say there is no need to exchange tickets.

The Big 12 says a full schedule for Friday will be announced, Thursday evening. Follow Big12Sports.com and the Big 12 on social media for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage
Lubbock Monterey High School (KCBD)
MHS says ‘appropriate action’ was taken in response to social media threat

Latest News

PROGRAMMING NOTE: How to watch Chicago Fire & Chicago P.D. from Wednesday night
Boating related deaths are on the rise this year. Because of that authorities are working to...
Warnings sent before holiday as boating deaths up this year
One injured in a shop fire South of Woodrow Rd. between University and Ave. P.
One injured during shop fire in South Lubbock County
KCBD Severe Weather Thursday Night