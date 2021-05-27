COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday at South Plains Mall

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at South Plains Mall on Saturday, May 29, from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be located near the main entrance by Barnes & Noble bookstore. Recipients will enter the mall and the clinic will be to the right directly across from Barnes & Noble.

Moderna (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to those ages 18 years or older.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

If you have any questions or have a child age 12-17 that needs a vaccine, please call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.