Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday at South Plains Mall

File Photo
File Photo(Live 5 News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at South Plains Mall on Saturday, May 29, from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be located near the main entrance by Barnes & Noble bookstore. Recipients will enter the mall and the clinic will be to the right directly across from Barnes & Noble.

Moderna (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to those ages 18 years or older.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

If you have any questions or have a child age 12-17 that needs a vaccine, please call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage
Lubbock Monterey High School (KCBD)
MHS says ‘appropriate action’ was taken in response to social media threat

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low