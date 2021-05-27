Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.(Celebrity Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) - Cruising is coming back to the U.S.

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.

The Royal Caribbean Group-owned company’s inaugural post-pandemic journey departs June 26.

It’s not yet known what the ports of call will be.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all cruise lines to complete “trial” cruises that replicate real-world cruising conditions, or ensure 95% of the passengers and crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Celebrity has opted to require proof of vaccination for all crew members and passengers over 16 years old.

Norwegian Cruise lines threatened to pull out of Florida earlier this month due to Florida’s law that forbids businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination.

A federal judge ordered CDC and Florida state officials to try to resolve that matter in mediation earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
FILE PHOTO - Medical assistants prepare surgical instruments for a surgery.
Weight loss surgery in Tijuana ends in tragedy for Miss. woman, complications for another
Kemarion Lay, 17, died in a lawnmower accident two weeks after graduating high school.
Tennessee high school graduate killed in tragic lawn mowing accident
Source: KCBD Video
Little League coach beats cancer
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight