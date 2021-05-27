Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Threat subdued at Monterey, council approves police headquarters, Texas legislature to take up power grid
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Monterey High School administrators say they have dealt with a student who posted a possible threat on social media.

What will the weather be like today?

The Lubbock City Council approved a new headquarters for the Lubbock Police Department.

With four days left in the Texas legislative session, lawmakers are working to make some overhauls on the state’s power grid.

A gunman injured three police officers Wednesday night in Flower Mound, just outside of Dallas.

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half staff to honor the victims of mass shootings in San Jose, California.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

