Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Monterey High School administrators say they have dealt with a student who posted a possible threat on social media.

The school notified parents of the situation and said the safety of students is its highest priority.

The Lubbock City Council approved a new headquarters for the Lubbock Police Department.

The $15 million building will be next to Citizens Tower parking garage in downtown Lubbock.

The city approved the budget for the headquarters last year.

With four days left in the Texas legislative session, lawmakers are working to make some overhauls on the state’s power grid.

This is to avoid more disasters like the state reported this winter.

Negotiations are still being made in Austin.

A gunman injured three police officers Wednesday night in Flower Mound, just outside of Dallas.

The officers had minor injuries while responding to a call about a suicidal man.

The SWAT team is working to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half staff to honor the victims of mass shootings in San Jose, California.

A transit employee killed nine co-workers at a rail yard before shooting himself.

A motive is not known.

