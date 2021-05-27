Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Primary threats are large hail, high winds, heavy rainfall

There is a slightly better potential for tornadoes in the eastern South Plains along the caprock.
There is a slightly better potential for tornadoes in the eastern South Plains along the caprock.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By John Robison
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again strong to severe storms are possible through the evening over the South Plains. The greatest potential will be roughly along Interstate 27 eastward and includes Lubbock and Plainview. The primary threats will continue to be large hail and high winds with very heavy rainfall. There is a slightly better potential for tornadoes in the eastern South Plains along the caprock.

Storms will diminish towards midnight and tomorrow will be much cooler in the afternoon a continuing chance of storms, some severe.

The outlook for Memorial weekend continues to show severe storm potential through the holiday and into next week.

Friday brings changes in afternoon temperatures for the region. A cold front will knock the afternoon temps back to the 60/70s and they will remain mild through the middle of next week. Daytime highs could dip to the 60s with rain and plenty of clouds by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

If you’re planning a trip or outdoor activities have our KCBD First Alert weather app on your electronic device for this weekend.

We will keep you up to date on severe weather developments online, on air and our weather app.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage
Lubbock Monterey High School (KCBD)
MHS says ‘appropriate action’ was taken in response to social media threat

Latest News

KCBD Severe Weather Thursday Night
File Photo
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday at South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chamber Launches 401(k) Association Retirement Plan for Small Business
Lyricc Graves
12-year-old girl has been found