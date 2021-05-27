First Alert Weather: Primary threats are large hail, high winds, heavy rainfall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again strong to severe storms are possible through the evening over the South Plains. The greatest potential will be roughly along Interstate 27 eastward and includes Lubbock and Plainview. The primary threats will continue to be large hail and high winds with very heavy rainfall. There is a slightly better potential for tornadoes in the eastern South Plains along the caprock.

Storms will diminish towards midnight and tomorrow will be much cooler in the afternoon a continuing chance of storms, some severe.

The outlook for Memorial weekend continues to show severe storm potential through the holiday and into next week.

Friday brings changes in afternoon temperatures for the region. A cold front will knock the afternoon temps back to the 60/70s and they will remain mild through the middle of next week. Daytime highs could dip to the 60s with rain and plenty of clouds by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

