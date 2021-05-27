Local Listings
Josh Davis named Monterey High School head boys basketball coach

Josh Davis has been selected as head boys basketball coach at Monterey High School.
Josh Davis has been selected as head boys basketball coach at Monterey High School.(Provided by LISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Josh Davis has been selected as head boys basketball coach at Monterey High School by Mike Meeks, Executive Director of Athletics for Lubbock Independent School District.

Coach Davis has extensive coaching experience at the high school level. He has served as assistant head coach for basketball at Monterey for six seasons, and has also served as an assistant coach in baseball, football and track. He joined the Monterey athletics staff in 2013. In addition to his coaching duties, Coach Davis is certified to teach math 8-12.

Coach Davis is also assistant coach and program director for West Texas Ice/Premier West Texas Basketball Clinic. He has assisted coaching boys and girls basketball teams ranging from second grade to varsity levels.

He earned a Bachelors in General Studies from Texas Tech University in 2013. He also attended Samford University on a full athletic scholarship for basketball. He is a Lubbock native, graduating from Monterey in 2007.

Coach Davis and wife Jordan have two children, Finleigh and McLane.

