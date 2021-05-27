Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mufasa

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mufasa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for about a month.

Staff say he likes to play but also lie in the sun and soak up some rays. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

His adoption fees for Thursday, May 27, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dana.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment

Latest News

Ray Mendoza was named the new police chief for the Lubbock Independent School District Police...
Ray Mendoza named chief of LISD police
Daybreak Today weather - May 27
More severe storms expected Thursday
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues