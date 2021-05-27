Local Listings
MHS says ‘appropriate action’ was taken in response to social media threat

Lubbock Monterey High School (KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey High School is saying the situation has been handled after a student’s social media post allegedly threatening the school went viral.

Lubbock ISD says a student took a selfie on Snapchat and wrote the words: “Come Friday I have a big plan for this school and imma go out with a big bang.”

In response, Principal Jack Purkeypile sent this email to parents, saying they were made aware of the post, conducted an investigation, and that “appropriate action was taken with the student.”

The email concluded saying the safety and security of students is the school’s highest priority.

