Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

More severe storms expected Thursday

By Steve Divine
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe thunderstorms again are likely in the KCBD viewing area late today. Very large hail is likely with some of the storms, but damaging wind gusts, flooding rain, and an isolated tornado or two are possible.

Later this morning I’ll add rain totals to this post.

Today - Isolated strong storms late, possibly severe, otherwise partly sunny, humid, hot. Highs mostly in the upper 80s to low 90s. Chance of rain about 25%.

Tonight - Isolated thunderstorms, possibly severe, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Chance of rain about 25%.

Tomorrow - Scattered strong storms, possibly severe, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs mostly in the 70s. Chance of rain about 35%.

Friday Night - Scattered storms, possibly severe, cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain about 50%.

Saturday - Isolated thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Chance of rain about 25%.

Sunday and Memorial Day - Scattered strong storms.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment

Latest News

Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, May 26
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, May 26
Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 27
Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 27
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, May 26
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, May 26