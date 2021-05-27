More severe storms expected Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe thunderstorms again are likely in the KCBD viewing area late today. Very large hail is likely with some of the storms, but damaging wind gusts, flooding rain, and an isolated tornado or two are possible.

Later this morning I’ll add rain totals to this post.

Today - Isolated strong storms late, possibly severe, otherwise partly sunny, humid, hot. Highs mostly in the upper 80s to low 90s. Chance of rain about 25%.

Tonight - Isolated thunderstorms, possibly severe, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Chance of rain about 25%.

Tomorrow - Scattered strong storms, possibly severe, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs mostly in the 70s. Chance of rain about 35%.

Friday Night - Scattered storms, possibly severe, cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain about 50%.

Saturday - Isolated thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Chance of rain about 25%.

Sunday and Memorial Day - Scattered strong storms.

