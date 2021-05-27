Local Listings
Noon Notebook: Moonlight Musicals announces 2021 Season

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals announces its 2021 Summer Season of productions titled Finding Family. The season includes The Sound of Music, by Rodgers and Hammerstein, June 10-26; Honk! Jr., by Anthony Drewe, July 8-17; In the Heights, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, August 5-21.

From the hills of Austria to the streets of New York City, Moonlight Musicals invites you to become part of their family. Every story told emphasizes the undeniable bonds that family brings and how it shapes our lives. Have your family join their family and enjoy a safe production at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre located in Mackenzie Park.

Lubbock Moonlight Musicals is proud to showcase the immense talent of our community and wants to assure you that there is always a spot for you. Auditions are always open to the public regardless of experience and we take applications for Production Roles all year long. To find out how you can become part of a Moonlight show, head to www.moonlightmusicals.com and check out our “Support” section.

Lubbock Moonlight Musicals’ mission is to entertain, educate, and provide opportunity with live musical theatre, enriching lives in Lubbock and the South Plains. As they prepare for their first season since COVID-19, they are excited to welcome back the families of our community with open arms.

