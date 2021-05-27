One injured during shop fire in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital by EMS after a fire started in a shop in South Lubbock County.

The fire started just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fire was in a shop in an area south of Woodrow Road between University Ave. and Ave. P.

One person walked to the ambulance, then was transported to the hospital. That person’s injuries are unknown.

There is no word on the damage the fire caused or what started the fire.

