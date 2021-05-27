Local Listings
One injured during shop fire in South Lubbock County

One injured in a shop fire South of Woodrow Rd. between University and Ave. P.
One injured in a shop fire South of Woodrow Rd. between University and Ave. P.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital by EMS after a fire started in a shop in South Lubbock County.

The fire started just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fire was in a shop in an area south of Woodrow Road between University Ave. and Ave. P.

One person walked to the ambulance, then was transported to the hospital. That person’s injuries are unknown.

There is no word on the damage the fire caused or what started the fire.

