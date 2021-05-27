Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Ray Mendoza named chief of LISD police

Ray Mendoza was named the new police chief for the Lubbock Independent School District Police...
Ray Mendoza was named the new police chief for the Lubbock Independent School District Police Department on May 27.(LinkedIn)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees named Ray Mendoza as the district’s new chief of police.

The announcement came during a Thursday meeting, the last of this school year. The new chief was formerly with the Lubbock Police Department.

Mendoza fills the spot of Jody Scifres, the former chief of LISD police. Board members also announced a new principal of Roscoe Wilson and Wheelock Elementary elementary schools.

During remarks made in the meeting Mendoza said he would start immediately.

“I recognize when there’s a change in leadership there is sometimes some apprehension, some anxiety,” Mendoza said. “But I plan to get to work right away, getting to know them and getting my feet on the ground, getting to work right away.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Mufasa
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mufasa
Daybreak Today weather - May 27
More severe storms expected Thursday
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues