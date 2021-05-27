Ray Mendoza named chief of LISD police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees named Ray Mendoza as the district’s new chief of police.

The announcement came during a Thursday meeting, the last of this school year. The new chief was formerly with the Lubbock Police Department.

Mendoza fills the spot of Jody Scifres, the former chief of LISD police. Board members also announced a new principal of Roscoe Wilson and Wheelock Elementary elementary schools.

During remarks made in the meeting Mendoza said he would start immediately.

“I recognize when there’s a change in leadership there is sometimes some apprehension, some anxiety,” Mendoza said. “But I plan to get to work right away, getting to know them and getting my feet on the ground, getting to work right away.”

