Summer reading program aims to keep students sharp while schools are closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Way released their Summer Reading Calendar on Thursday, trying to help kids who may have fallen behind during the pandemic.

Teachers have done their best to keep students on track, but as schools close for the summer, it’s up to parents to keep their child engaged and learning. The Summer Reading Calendar is part of the effort to keep kids on track while schools are closed.

The TEA reported in 2019 that only half of Lubbock children are kindergarten ready.

Devin McCain with United Way says when children stop learning, they regress. Reading levels are crucial, especially before third grade.

“Chances are, if they’re not on track, their chances of dropping out in high school or sooner are much greater, which means their chances of being in poverty and having a low wage job are drastically increased,” McCain said.

But experts say it only takes 15 minutes a day to prevent this.

“Reading a book can really make a tremendous impact in a kid’s life. So just find books that match what you’re already interested in, and then just go from there,” McCain said.

