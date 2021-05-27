Local Listings
Texas Tech football set for 3 prime time kicks to start 2021

Texas Tech football helmet (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech learned its start times for the first three games of the 2021 football season Thursday as the Red Raiders will kick off each of their three non-conference games at 6 p.m. in front of national-television audiences.

Television designations vary between the three contests as the Texas Kickoff game versus Houston is slated for ESPN, while Texas Tech’s two home dates against Stephen F. Austin and Florida International will air via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The three kickoff times were part of a series of early-season selections released Thursday by the Big 12 Conference and its television partners ESPN and FOX Sports. The entire portion of Texas Tech’s conference slate will be released throughout the season on either a 12 or six-day basis.

The Red Raiders will be making their second all-time appearance in the Texas Kickoff when Texas Tech travels to face Houston at NRG Stadium. It will be the 32nd meeting between the two former Southwest Conference members as Texas Tech has won eight of the last nine contests overall.

Texas Tech has combined to win all four previous meetings against either Stephen F. Austin or Florida International, going 3-0 versus the Lumberjacks and then 1-0 against the Panthers dating back to their only contest in 2005.

Tickets for the Texas Kickoff will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on June 7 with prices ranging from $25-150 based on location. Fans can purchase tickets through the Houston Texans box office at 832-667-2160 or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Texas Tech is less than a week from its season ticket renewal deadline for the 2021 campaign. Fans can renew their seats or become a new season ticket holder by contacting the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

2021 TEXAS TECH NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 – vs. Houston, NRG Stadium (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 11 – Stephen F. Austin (6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Sept. 18 – Florida International (6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

