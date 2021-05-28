1 inured after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a Friday morning shooting. One person was seriously injured.

That person is recovering inside University Medical Center, according to police. The shooting is thought to have taken place at an apartment complex near 50th Street and West Loop 289.

There was only one victim in this incident.

As the person was being driven to an EMS station, police were called. That was just before 1 a.m. Friday.

No suspect descriptions have been given. No other information is currently available.

