18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe

TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WVLT) - An 18-year-old girl who has been missing from Chattanooga since 2019 was found in Alabama, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.

Daphne Westbrook was added to the TBI Missing Children website in Oct. 2019 after she did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

In early March 2020, TBI officials reported Westbrook and her non-custodial father were believed to be in Florida or New Mexico.

John Westbrook is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. TBI officials did not comment on whether John Westbrook was located or taken into custody.

