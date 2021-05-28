2 injured in crash at 50th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 50th and University Friday morning.

Lubbock police were called to the crash at around 10:30 a.m. Police report one person was moderately injured and another person suffered minor injuries.

The intersection is blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

