2 injured in crash at 50th and University

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of 50th Street and University Friday...
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 50th and University Friday morning.

Lubbock police were called to the crash at around 10:30 a.m. Police report one person was moderately injured and another person suffered minor injuries.

The intersection is blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

