2 killed, 3 others injured after head-on crash in Gaines County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are dead and three others injured after a crash in Gaines County on Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:00 p.m., troopers responded to a head-on collision on U.S. 61/180, 10 miles east of Seminole.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Patriot driven by Cynthia, DeLaO, 46, of Hobbs, was traveling west and attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone and collided head-on with a Toyota Yaris.

DeLaO died at the scene. Passengers Antonio Espinoza, 44, of Hobbs and a three and four year old were taken to the hospital with non-capacitating injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Donavan Fricks, 34, of Seminole, died at the scene. DPS reports he was not wearing a seatbelt.

