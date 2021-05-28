Local Listings
4 killed, 1 injured in crash near Lamesa

Texas DPS say 4 men were killed and another injured in a May 27, 2021 crash just south of Lamesa
Texas DPS say 4 men were killed and another injured in a May 27, 2021 crash just south of Lamesa
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash that happened about seven miles south of Lamesa took the lives of four men and sent another to a Lubbock hospital.

The crash happened on Thursday morning, just before 9 a.m. on State Hwy. 349.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say four men, ranging in age from 25 to 42, were traveling west in a pickup on County Road 24, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 349. DPS says the driver of the pickup failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and crashed into a semi truck.

The driver of the semi was taken to a Lubbock hospital to be treated for his injuries.

DPS says the four men in the pickup were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

They have been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan R. Lawhorn, of Many, Louisiana, 40-year-old Jimmy L. Sipes, of Newton, Texas, 33-year-old Colt A. Atkins, of Graham, Texas, and 25-year-old Taylor A. Bryce, of Center, Texas. DPS says Lawhorn was the driver of the pickup.

