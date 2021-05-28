Bryan Wood leaving Shallowater

Local Listings
Wood leaves 3A Shallowater to take over Burnet, who resides in Class 4A Division I in UIL.
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After four successful seasons at Shallowater, Bryan Wood is leaving Mustang football to become the head football coach at Burnet.

A special board meeting was called by Burnet CISD Thursday night where Wood was approved to take over the Bulldogs.

In his 4 years as the Mustangs Head Football Coach/AD, Wood went 39-9 including 10-2 in 2017, 13-1 in 2018 and 9-1 last year in 2020.

Wood leaves 3A Shallowater to take over Burnet, who resides in Class 4A Division I in UIL.

We wish Coach Wood and his family the best.

