City of Lubbock Summer Food Service Program to begin June 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department’s South Plains Food Bank Summer Food Service Program will begin Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The free curbside, grab-and-go, hot meals are available for children 18 years of age and younger. Children must be present at the time of service.

The meals will be available Monday - Friday, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., from June 1 until August 13 at the following locations:

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue

Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Drive

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th Street

