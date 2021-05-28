Local Listings
City of Lubbock Summer Food Service Program to begin June 1

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department’s South Plains Food Bank Summer Food Service Program will begin Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The free curbside, grab-and-go, hot meals are available for children 18 years of age and younger. Children must be present at the time of service.

The meals will be available Monday - Friday, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., from June 1 until August 13 at the following locations:

  • Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue
  • Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Drive
  • Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street
  • Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th Street

