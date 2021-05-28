City of Lubbock Summer Food Service Program to begin June 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department’s South Plains Food Bank Summer Food Service Program will begin Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
The free curbside, grab-and-go, hot meals are available for children 18 years of age and younger. Children must be present at the time of service.
The meals will be available Monday - Friday, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., from June 1 until August 13 at the following locations:
- Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue
- Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Drive
- Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street
- Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th Street
