Stormy, wet, and cool holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The potential for thunderstorms and rain at your location is high this Memorial Day weekend. I expect some storms to become severe and some to produce flooding downpours. Though not every day with every storm.

Today brings changes in the timing of storms.

Isolated strong storms dot the northern KCBD viewing area this morning. While just below severe criteria, there is the potential for flooding rains, hail from about a half to three-quarter inch, and wind gusts greater than 50 mph.

It is likely that storm activity will gradually increase through the morning, with scattered storms by about midday. This may mean during your lunch hour and this afternoon.

Some storms may produce hail up to about an inch across, wind gusts near 60 mph, frequent lightning, and downpours. Localized flooding is possible.

Today’s risk level, determined by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), includes a Slight risk of severe weather over the southwestern half of the viewing area, including Lubbock (and points west and south), and a Marginal risk for the remainder of the KCBD viewing area, including Plainview (and points east and north).

The SPC uses five levels to indicate the risk of severe weather: Marginal, Slight, Enhanced, Moderate, and High (from least to greatest).

Our outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend continues to include a severe storm threat into Tuesday.

I have concern heavy rain may cause additional localized flooding. Guidance across the board this morning indicates the POTENTIAL for widespread rainfall totaling one to five inches by Tuesday. Amounts will vary across the viewing area and may vary considerably across short distances. It is likely some spots will end up with less than an inch, some spots perhaps more than five.

Whether or not you have plans for the outdoors or a trip, please remain Weather Aware. Remain alert to changing and potentially dangerous weather conditions. Keep our KCBD Weather app handy on your phone or tablet. Set the location to “Follow Me” and enable notifications. Track the storms, watches, and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app and here on our Weather Page.

Watch for updates on-line, on-air and in-app: Here on our Weather Page, on television with KCBD TV, and in our free KCBD Weather App (download it from your app/play store).

Otherwise expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, overnight lows in the 50s and 60s, and daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. That’s 15 to 20 degrees below average for Memorial Day.

Rainfall Totals

Rainfall totals for the 24 hours ending at 9 Friday morning, in inches, in and near the KCBD viewing area courtesy of viewers like you, the TTU West Texas Mesonet and the Lubbock National Weather Service office:

0.73 Turkey

0.55 Caprock Canyons

0.44 Northfield

0.42 Friona

0.35 Silverton

0.20 Childress

0.18 South Plains 3ENE

0.17 Estelline

0.18 Vigo Park

0.15 Tulia

0.03 Happy

0.03 Memphis

0.01 Dimmitt

0.01 Dora

0.01 Guthrie

0.01 Hart

0.01 Levelland

0.01 McAdoo

0.01 Plainview

0.01 Reese Center

0.01 Slaton

0.01 White River Lake

