COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Broadway Church of Christ Wednesday, June 2

City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department and Broadway Church of Christ will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, June 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held at Broadway Church of Christ at 1924 Broadway Avenue.

This is a walk-in only clinic. No appointments necessary.

Moderna (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to those ages 18 years or older.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

If you have any questions, please call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

