Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

City council approves LP&L buyout, 1 injured after morning shooting, more revealed on San Jose shooter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock City Council approved a $77.5 million buyout of Lubbock Power & Light’s contract with Southwestern Public Service company.

What will the weather be like today?

One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting.

  • Police say this happened at an apartment complex near the West Loop and 50th Street.
  • The victim in this shooting is in University Medical Center with serious injuries.
  • More will be updated later today.

Police say the man who killed nine co-workers in San Jose, California, hated his job.

