Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

The Lubbock City Council approved a $77.5 million buyout of Lubbock Power & Light’s contract with Southwestern Public Service company.

The move is part of the process to eventually move all LP&L customers to the ERCOT power grid.

Get the details here: City Council, LP&L utility board approve $77.5 million buyout from SPS

One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting.

Police say this happened at an apartment complex near the West Loop and 50th Street.

The victim in this shooting is in University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the man who killed nine co-workers in San Jose, California, hated his job.

Witnesses say Samuel Cassidy deliberately shot some employees while letting others live.

There is no word on why he snapped.

Get the latest here: Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard

