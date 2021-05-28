Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 27
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday night:
Baseball
Regional Semifinals
Brock 11 Littlefield 1 (Brock leads 1 game to none/ Game 2 4pm Friday at ACU)
Shallowater 6 Jim Ned 5 (Shallowater leads series 1-0/Game 2 noon Friday in Midland)
New Deal 11 Albany 4 (New Deal leads series 1-0)
New Deal 5 Albany 4 (New Deal sweeps series/advances to regional final)
Nazareth 17 Westbrook 2 (Nazareth leads 1 game to none/Game 2 6:30pm Friday at Frenship)
