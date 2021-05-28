Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday night:

Baseball

Regional Semifinals

Brock 11 Littlefield 1 (Brock leads 1 game to none/ Game 2 4pm Friday at ACU)

Shallowater 6 Jim Ned 5 (Shallowater leads series 1-0/Game 2 noon Friday in Midland)

New Deal 11 Albany 4 (New Deal leads series 1-0)

New Deal 5 Albany 4 (New Deal sweeps series/advances to regional final)

Nazareth 17 Westbrook 2 (Nazareth leads 1 game to none/Game 2 6:30pm Friday at Frenship)

