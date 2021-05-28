FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms tonight, wet Memorial Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms that moved across parts of the area earlier today have now cleared the area to the east, east of U.S. 83. We are now focused on the next round of thunderstorms later this evening into tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Eastern New Mexico and parts of the Trans Pecos region of Texas. It includes Curry, Roosevelt and Lea counties, until 9 p.m. MDT/ 10 p.m. CDT Friday, May 28. In and near the watch area, large hail is likely from storms that develop, along with damaging wind. Many of these reports will be 1″ hail and 60mph wind, but the most intense storms could produce up to 3″ hail and 70mph wind. A tornado is possible in the watch area, as well.

At mid-afternoon storms have developed over the higher terrain of New Mexico, well to our northwest. These will progress eastward through the afternoon. Some of these storms are expected to move east of the state line, into our area, this evening into late tonight. It’s not a guarantee every storm will be severe; there are some factors limiting organization the farther east you go across our area. But at least a few locations in our area could get strong to severe storms later tonight.

It’s going to stay cool this weekend, with the high in the 70s. The rain/storm chance is lower Saturday, though we can’t completely rule out rain. If a storm develops, it could become strong. The better storm chance is northwest of our area.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday into Memorial Day. Even though it will be cool with a lot of clouds, there will be enough shear to promote storm organization. Severe weather will be possible both days. Flooding is also possible, with some locations getting multiple rounds of torrential downpours.

The storm chance, at this point, appears to lower through the mid part of next week, with a slight warming trend.

Keep the KCBD FirstAlert Weather App handy this weekend on your phone and tablet. Enable the “follow me” option to get updated information wherever you are traveling. And allow alerts so you know when significant weather is moving in.

Our weather team will be watching conditions through the weekend. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.