Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hale County farmers recovering from tornado touchdown

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday night’s tornado between Cotton Center and Hale Center touched down within miles from where thousands of people live. While the severe weather wasn’t deadly, it affected many ranchers and farmers in the area.

Kerry and Jill Winders live about 10 miles north of Cotton Center. They took shelter from the storm Wednesday night, and Thursday morning awoke to destruction. Their new barn, ripped apart before it was even finished, stretched a mile across an open field.

Meteorologist Adam Young has been at the forefront of several severe storms. He says the South Plains has gotten very lucky multiple times in the last few weeks.

“We do have a lot of people that, to be frank, don’t necessarily know what’s going on out there and they could be putting themselves in harm’s way, but also putting the people that are out there doing it for work or doing it to help keep the public safe as we’re doing,” Young said.

The tornado damaged power lines, trees and pivots in the area. Daniel Smith, owner of South Plains Irrigation, says he’s been getting phone calls all day. He says there’s 40 to 45 pivots down in two counties.

“Lots of rotation, funnels, tails dropping down out of the clouds, wind changing directions every five to ten minutes. Take your warnings seriously when you get them,” Smith said.

During his more than 30 years on the job, Smith says this storm ranks in his top five in terms of damage.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
Rope tornado/funnel spotted north of Cotton Center
Tornado Warning for Hale County expired, Tornado Watch continues
Power outages throughout most of Lubbock should be expected this weekend as the power grid is...
Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage

Latest News

Extra Innings Highlights for Thursday, May 27
Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 27
Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Chairman of Psychiatry at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
Pandemic brings Added Anxiety to Adolescents
Wood leaves 3A Shallowater to take over Burnet, who resides in Class 4A Division I in UIL.
Bryan Wood leaving Shallowater
read
Summer reading program aims to keep students sharp while schools are closed