

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Esmerelda(Lubbock Animal Services)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mufasa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull mix who has been with the shelter for about a month.

Staff say she is very sweet and lovable. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

His adoption fees for Friday, May 28, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mufasa.

