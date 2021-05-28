Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Southwest bans woman accused of assaulting flight attendant

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines has banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant in the face last weekend in an incident that highlighted a recent increase in unruly passengers.

An airline executive disclosed the ban Thursday in a message to employees.

The incident happened shortly after a plane from Sacramento, California, landed in San Diego on Sunday morning. San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and charged her with felony battery.

The airline said the passenger ignored instructions from the flight attendant before assaulting her. A brief video posted by another person on the flight shows a woman punching the flight attendant and a male passenger interceding to stop the attack.

Police said Thursday that Quinonez is 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds and the flight attendant suffered “serious injuries.” The president of her union said she lost two teeth.

Sonya Lacore, Southwest’s vice president of in-flight operations, told flight attendants that the airline has a process for permanently banning passengers and “the passenger involved in the most recent incident has been advised that she may no longer fly on Southwest Airlines.”

The Dallas-based airline has not revealed the name of the flight attendant, who was treated at a San Diego hospital and released. Lacore said she has contact her, “and we will continue to provide her the support she needs.”

The president of the union, Lyn Montgomery, cited the incident this week in asking the airline to respond more forcefully when passengers are disruptive and to lobby for more federal air marshals on flights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
City Council, LP&L utility board approve $77.5 million buyout from SPS
Lubbock Monterey High School (KCBD)
MHS says ‘appropriate action’ was taken in response to social media threat
Ray Mendoza was named the new police chief for the Lubbock Independent School District Police...
Ray Mendoza named chief of LISD police
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee takes plea deal in $450,000 embezzlement case

Latest News

Former House speaker Paul Ryan criticized former President Donald Trump and his hold on the...
Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, ‘2nd-rate imitations’
While Oklahoma seems like an unusual place for Bigfoot to be, he does have some history in the...
Crew shoots Bigfoot documentary in Okla. as state legislator offers reward for live capture
LIVE: Biden remarks in Va. on progress battling COVID
While Oklahoma seems like an unusual place for Bigfoot to be, he does have some history in the...
Crew shoots Bigfoot documentary in Okla. as state legislator offers reward for live capture