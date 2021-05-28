Local Listings
Tech baseball falls into loser bracket after TCU loss

Tech Baseball falls into the loser bracket after TCU loss
Tech Baseball falls into the loser bracket after TCU loss(Texas Tech Baseball (via Twitter))
By Ronald Clark
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After having their game postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather in Oklahoma City, Texas Tech baseball lost their match-up against TCU 7-2. The loss forces the Red Raiders into a loser bracket game against Kansas State.

Tech fell behind early giving up a combined four runs in the first three innings. It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Red Raiders get on the board with a two-run home run by Nate Rombach. The Horned Frogs would then go on to score one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth inning.

Texas Tech recorded just four hits in the game, while giving up nine to TCU. The Red Raiders had two errors compared to the Horned Frogs one. They also left six batters on base, one less than TCU. Tech tallied 14 strike outs in the game, while striking out only eight times.

Next, the Red Raiders will start back up around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon to face the Wildcats. A win would send them into a rematch against the Horned Frogs Saturday morning, but a loss would end their trip to the Big-12 tournament.

