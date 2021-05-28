Local Listings
Texas Tech baseball falls in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech baseball's run in the Big 12 tournament comes to an end after a 7-2 loss to Kansas...
By Ronald Clark
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball’s run in the Big 12 tournament comes to an end after a 7-2 loss to Kansas State Friday afternoon.

In the Red Raider’s second game of the day after a 7-2 loss to TCU, Tech got off to another slow start giving up seven runs through the first four innings. The Wildcats scored on two solo home runs in the third and five runs in the top of the fourth inning as Texas Tech struggled on the mound. Tech would battle back in the bottom of the fourth scoring their first two runs of the game and only two.

Tech tallied just three hits in the game, while giving up five to Kansas State.

Texas Tech will now wait to see who and where they’ll  play in the NCAA regional round of the tournament.

