Rainy, stormy Sunday & Memorial Day in store

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Welcome rain fell across much of the South Plains late Friday.

Around Lubbock there were a few reports of 1″ of rain, with most of the weather sensors we check somewhere between 1/2″ and 3/4″. The Lubbock Airport picked up 0.72″, which pushes the yearly precipitation total to 8.46″. This is 2.34″ above the YTD average. Here are some other rain totals from last night, off of the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet:

Muleshoe 1.51″

Anton 0.93″

Reese Center 0.79″

SE Lubbock 0.64″

Sundown 0.63″

NW Lubbock 0.61″

Smyer 0.54″

O’Donnell 0.48″

Denver City 0.47″

Welch 0.47″

Morton 0.44″

After the storms, we had a relatively stable atmosphere in place today. It started cloudy, with some sun through the afternoon. This is our one-day break, before things get active again. There could be an isolated shower or storm, generally out west, through this evening. But it’s a low chance. Better storm chance will stay west of the state line, across New Mexico.

SUNDAY: Some rain or even a thunderstorm could start your day, with a cloudy sky and the temperature in the 60s. Rain is possible at any point through the day, with the chance trending higher through the day. With the clouds and rain it’ll again only warm to the mid 70s. Typical high this time of year is 87.

Storms are expected to become more numerous during the afternoon, moving in from the north. Then more going into the evening. It’s late afternoon into the evening when the severe risk is present. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Level 2 out of 5 risk, with strong wind and hail being the primary concerns.

This is the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Sunday, May 30. (KCBD)

Like we’ve seen over the past week, storms will also be capable of producing torrential downpours.

MEMORIAL DAY: More rounds of thunderstorms are expected off-and-on through the day. When it’s not raining, it’ll stay cloudy and cool, high near 70. The severe risk is lower Monday, though we could still see a few strong storms.

LOOKING AHEAD: We’ll probably see a few more storms in the area Tuesday, with at least the ingredients in place to mention a slight chance for a storm through late week. With a little more sun we’ll probably get back to around 80 late week.

FLOODING POTENTIAL: It has been great to get the rain. But it could be so much to cause some flooding next few days. Through the middle of next week, many locations in our area will pick up another inch of rain. But some places that get multiple rounds of intense storms could pick up a few inches of rain.

