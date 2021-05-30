Severe weather update for Sunday and Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD viewing area remains on track for a rainy and seasonably cool end to this Memorial Day Weekend. The severe weather chance we’ve been mentioning remains in our forecast. So does the potential for heavy rain.

There’s a slight chance of isolated severe storms by late this afternoon, moving from New Mexico into the far northwestern KCBD viewing area. As the storms move southeast this evening they are expected to increase in coverage and intensity.

The main severe threats, especially through early evening, are large hail and very strong wind gusts. The hail threat is anticipated to diminish with time, but heavy rain will become more likely with some of the storms as the evening progresses.

Today, Sunday, will generally be cloudy and humid with a very warm afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible through early afternoon. Temperatures will peak this afternoon in the mid- to upper 70s north to low 80s south.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely off and on tomorrow, Memorial Day. While the overall threat of severe weather, such as hail and high wind, will be lower the threat of flooding downpours will continue.

Guidance continues to suggest widespread rain totals of one to three inches by Tuesday. Amounts, however, will vary across the viewing area and may vary considerably across short distances. It is likely some spots will end up with less than an inch, perhaps less than a half inch. A spot or two may end up with more than four inches.

Tomorrow, Monday, otherwise will be cloudy, humid, and seasonably cool. The typical high for Memorial Day is about 89 degrees. Highs will run 15 to 20 degrees below average. Lubbock’s high will be near 70 degrees.

Storm and rain chances will decrease Tuesday into Wednesday, but some storms will be possible each day through the work week. Temperatures will gradually increase day to day reaching the low 80s Thursday and Friday and likely the mid- to upper 80s this weekend.

Be sure to keep the KCBD FirstAlert Weather App handy this weekend. You can enable it to “Follow Me” for current and future conditions wherever you travel. Enable alerts so you know when weather is changing. Our full team will be keeping a close eye on the storms.

